14,465 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.