1,457 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

