14,697 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 525.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 226.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 503,530 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.