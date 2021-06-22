155,800 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

