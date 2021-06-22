157,999 Shares in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMPX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 570,338 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

