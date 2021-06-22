$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $171.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

