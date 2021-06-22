$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $201.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.30 million and the highest is $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $836.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $874.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $881.64 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $920.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

HPP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 16,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -722.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.