20,970 Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSPE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSPE remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,233,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,226. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSPE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

