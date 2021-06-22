213,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 213,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. Vipshop accounts for about 1.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS remained flat at $$17.65 during trading on Tuesday. 190,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,910,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

