$25.93 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $25.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $108.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

