$260.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $260.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.79 million to $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 371,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 742,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

