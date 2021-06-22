27,071 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in MasTec by 18.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MasTec by 53.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of MTZ opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

