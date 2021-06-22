$3.27 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings per share of $3.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.51. Target posted earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of Target stock opened at $233.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.16. Target has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.