$3.29 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce $3.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,611. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.59.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

