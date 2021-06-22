$3.70 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $4.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $22.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.