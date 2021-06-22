$3.70 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $4.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $22.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.