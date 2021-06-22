$317.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce $317.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.37 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $214.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007,465 shares of company stock valued at $480,722,771 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 70.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 1,230,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

