3,660 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

