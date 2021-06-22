3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,466 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

