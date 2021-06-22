41,326 Shares in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

