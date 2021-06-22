$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $469.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.11 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
