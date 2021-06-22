$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $469.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.11 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

