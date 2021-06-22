4,825 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

