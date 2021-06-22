580,087 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,815,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,532,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

