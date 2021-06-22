5,957 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Woodward by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

WWD stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

