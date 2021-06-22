6,036 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

