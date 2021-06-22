6,064 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

