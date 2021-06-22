6,527 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

QDEL stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,289. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

