$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $31.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,029,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

