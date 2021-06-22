$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $31.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,029,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.