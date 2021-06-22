$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 110,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

