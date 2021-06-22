$815.10 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $815.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $816.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.80 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

