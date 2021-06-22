$838.21 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $838.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.00 million to $844.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,854,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

