8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 610 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

