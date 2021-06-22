908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 17,814 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

908 Devices stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,556,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.