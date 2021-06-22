95,000 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,024,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2,192.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. 6,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

