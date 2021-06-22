Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. 74,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,005. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

