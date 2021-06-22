Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

