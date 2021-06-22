Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.