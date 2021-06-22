Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.