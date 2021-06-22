Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

