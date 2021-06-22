Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2,273.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEGA opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

