Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,221 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.