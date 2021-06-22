Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

