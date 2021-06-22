Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,550,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.