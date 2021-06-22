Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,864 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.