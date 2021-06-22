Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

