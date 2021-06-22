Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.41.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.93. Accenture has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

