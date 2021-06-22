Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

