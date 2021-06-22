ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

