AceD Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, AceD has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $117,906.32 and $8,076.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

