Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

