Adam Meister Sells 2,235 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60.

Shares of TLND opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.87. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 818.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 571,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 249.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after buying an additional 999,140 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 98.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $349,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

